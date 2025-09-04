National News
Chiefs vote down pitch to include First Nations infrastructure in major projects push

September 4, 2025 189 views

By Brittany Hobson First Nations chiefs today voted down a resolution that would have called on Ottawa to include First Nations infrastructure ventures in its national push to fast-track major projects. The resolution, which also would have allowed the Assembly of First Nations to intervene in lawsuits against the federal government’s major projects legislation, failed to obtain the required 60 per cent support at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting in Winnipeg. Regina Crowchild of Tsuut’ina First Nation says she voted against the resolution because there’s no guarantee Canada will follow through on its commitment to consult affected communities when it decides which projects to approve. Other chiefs from Alberta say the resolution would have amounted to an endorsement of the federal major projects legislation and could have…

