Quebec’s proposed Constitution sparks tensions with Kahnawake, other First Nations

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Grand Chief Cody Diabo warned Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette against overstepping his bounds while discussing the proposed Quebec constitution last Wednesday. “They can do whatever law they want for their own citizens,” Diabo said, adding “as long as … First Nations are exempt from whatever you’re trying to do.” The Coalition Avenir du Quebec (CAQ) is preparing to table said constitution in the National Assembly this fall, hoping to pass it before the next provincial election in October 2026. Brian Tanguay, political science professor at the University of Wilfrid Laurier, said the idea of a provincial constitution dates back to the early 2000s following the second sovereignty referendum. “The idea seems to have been resurrected by…
Related Posts
CP NewsAlert: Mountie injured in crash with suspect after mass stabbing in Manitoba
September 4, 2025 172
RCMP say an officer was responding to a mass stabbing on the Hollow River First Nation…
Accused in jailhouse killing of serial killer Robert Pickton to plead guilty: Crown
September 4, 2025 231
The man accused of killing convicted serial killer Robert Pickton in a jailhouse attack intends to…