Manitoba premier says proposed supervised consumption site will be changed

September 4, 2025 107 views

By Steve Lambert The Manitoba government is changing the planned location of its first supervised consumption site after facing stiff opposition from area residents. The province, in partnership with the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre, submitted a licensing request with Health Canada last November for a site at 200 Disraeli Freeway, in the core area of Winnipeg. The idea quickly ran into opposition from many local residents, who said the location is too close to schools, a child-care centre and some homes. Premier Wab Kinew said Wednesday the province will look for a new address. “We will be bringing a new location forward for people to consider,” Kinew told reporters. “Basically, what we’re going to do is just draw a 250-metre radius around the potential sites that are under consideration…

