North Shore First Nation passes law aimed at keeping drug dealers out

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com NETMIZAAGGAMIG — Leadership in a North Shore First Nation says a new law now in force is aimed at keeping “undesirables” — specifically those involved in the drug trade — from becoming established locally. Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg, also known as Pic Mobert First Nation, passed a trespassing and safety naaknigewin, or law, on Sept. 2 which is aimed at protecting the community from people involved in the drug trade and those affiliated with gangs, said Thurston Kwissiwa, the First Nation’s deputy chief. “We have gang members coming in and drugs coming into our community,” he said. “Unfortunately, a lot of people have passed away due to drugs.” Kwissiwa said he knows this personally. Two years ago, his son died due to drug use…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice