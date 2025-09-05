Six Nations Police use K9 to search portion of Chiefswood

Six Nations Police and its K9 unit could be seen searching a portion of Chiefswood Road Friday (Sept 5, 2025) morning. (Photos by Jim C. Powless) SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police (SNP) are searching portions of Chiefswood Road today (Friday Sept., 5, 2025) for a “person in distress.” SNP said there is no threat to the public. SNP did not provide further information but teams of police and police dogs could be seen searching portions of Chiefswood Road at Fifth Line today. Six Nations Fire department assisted. No further information was available….



