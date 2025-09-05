National News
ticker

Suspect in deadly mass stabbing on Manitoba First Nation killed in crash with Mountie

September 5, 2025 111 views

By Steve Lambert and Brittany Hobson A brother and sister are dead and several others injured, including a Mountie, after a mass stabbing Thursday on a small, tight-knit First Nation northeast of Winnipeg. “I ask the community to pray and support one another,” Hollow Water First Nation Chief Larry Barker said at a news conference at RCMP regional headquarters in Winnipeg, his voice halting on occasion. Police said they were still piecing together what happened after the violence erupted early in the morning in the community of about 500 people. RCMP received a call around 3:45 a.m. about an assault, and emergency medical services responded. Two hours later, Mounties got word of a stabbing, said Supt. Rob Lasson. Officers from multiple detachments responded to the First Nation located 200 kilometres…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Memoir gives voice to Sixties Scoop experience of being raised outside of Indigenous culture

September 5, 2025 142

 By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Children Like Us: A Métis Woman’s Memoir of…

Read more
National News

‘We send strength’: James Smith Cree Nation offers condolences to Hollow Water

September 5, 2025 111

-CP-Messages of condolences and support poured in for a Manitoba First Nation after a mass stabbing…

Read more