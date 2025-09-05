Suspect in deadly mass stabbing on Manitoba First Nation killed in crash with Mountie

By Steve Lambert and Brittany Hobson A brother and sister are dead and several others injured, including a Mountie, after a mass stabbing Thursday on a small, tight-knit First Nation northeast of Winnipeg. “I ask the community to pray and support one another,” Hollow Water First Nation Chief Larry Barker said at a news conference at RCMP regional headquarters in Winnipeg, his voice halting on occasion. Police said they were still piecing together what happened after the violence erupted early in the morning in the community of about 500 people. RCMP received a call around 3:45 a.m. about an assault, and emergency medical services responded. Two hours later, Mounties got word of a stabbing, said Supt. Rob Lasson. Officers from multiple detachments responded to the First Nation located 200 kilometres…



