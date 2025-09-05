Officials, Indigenous leaders respond to mass stabbing on Manitoba First Nation

A man killed his sister and wounded several others in a mass stabbing on the Hollow Water First Nation in Manitoba on Thursday. RCMP said Tyrone Simard, 26, then fled in a stolen vehicle and crashed with an officer as she was responding to the attack. Simard died in the crash and the officer was taken to hospital with critical injuries but is expected to recover. Here’s some of the reaction: “To the leadership and to the community members of Hollow Water, our hearts are with you. Our hearts feel very heavy, and we will be there to support you in the ways that are necessary.” — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew “I ask the community to pray and support one another out there. And my prayers go to the people…



