Carney’s major project list includes LNG development, nuclear power, mining

September 12, 2025 144 views

By Kyle Duggan An expansion to the Port of Montreal and work to double liquefied natural gas production in B.C. are among the first five projects under consideration for fast-track approval through the federal government’s new major projects office. Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday these are all viable projects that are “in the national interest.” “The proponents behind each of these projects have already done much of the hard work,” Carney told a press conference in Edmonton. “They’ve undertaken already extensive consultations with Indigenous peoples, consultations that meet the standards of existing legislation.” The first major projects list includes five projects that will be considered for speedy approval by the government’s major projects office, and another five that require further development. The projects up for fast-track approval include a…

