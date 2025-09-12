Kinew optimistic Port of Churchill project in Manitoba will move forward

By Brittany Hobson Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says Manitoba has scored an economic win even though the Port of Churchill expansion isn’t one of the first infrastructure projects being considered for fast-track approval under new federal legislation. Prime Minister Mark Carney has named the first five proposals considered of national interest to be referred for speedy approval. Among five additional projects listed as future projects is upgrading the Port of Churchill on Hudson Bay so it can ship year-round. The federal government says the Port of Churchill project looks to expand trade routes with an all-weather road, an upgraded rail line, a new energy corridor and marine ice-breaking capacity. Kinew says it’s exciting to see Ottawa look to Manitoba for developing a project of national importance. He adds he’s not…



