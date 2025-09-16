AFN chiefs warn federal budget cuts will hurt First Nations

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations chiefs are warning Ottawa that any cuts to federal funding for their communities will only make it harder for them to move Ottawa’s major projects agenda forward. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says several outstanding issues in First Nations communities still require federal attention and money, including a lack of infrastructure and clean drinking water. She says that while she wants Prime Minister Mark Carney to prioritize those issues in his upcoming fall budget and in Parliament, she fears they will be sidelined in favour of economic interests. Carney has asked his ministers to find savings in their departments and has said the upcoming fall budget will rein in operational spending while investing more in growing the economy. New Brunswick Regional…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice