National News
ticker

AFN chiefs warn federal budget cuts will hurt First Nations

September 16, 2025 129 views

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations chiefs are warning Ottawa that any cuts to federal funding for their communities will only make it harder for them to move Ottawa’s major projects agenda forward. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says several outstanding issues in First Nations communities still require federal attention and money, including a lack of infrastructure and clean drinking water. She says that while she wants Prime Minister Mark Carney to prioritize those issues in his upcoming fall budget and in Parliament, she fears they will be sidelined in favour of economic interests. Carney has asked his ministers to find savings in their departments and has said the upcoming fall budget will rein in operational spending while investing more in growing the economy. New Brunswick Regional…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C., federal governments support huge LNG facility, opposed by some FirstNations

September 16, 2025 150

-CP-The British Columbia and federal governments have announced their support for a massive LNG export facility…

Read more
National News

4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Haida Gwaii, no tsunami expected

September 16, 2025 159

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has occurred 75 kilometres west of the Village of Daajing Giids on…

Read more