B.C., federal governments support huge LNG facility, opposed by some FirstNations

September 16, 2025 86 views

-CP-The British Columbia and federal governments have announced their support for a massive LNG export facility floating in waters off the province’s northwest, despite opposition from some First Nations and environmentalists. A B.C. environmental assessment certificate for the Ksi Lisims LNG project that is designed to export Canadian gas to Asia was jointly approved on Monday by B.C. Environment Minister Tamara Davidson and B.C. Energy Minister Adrian Dix. Federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin also issued a news release announcing her decision to greenlight the project to move to the next stage of permits and authorization. The project is being developed in partnership between the Nisga’a Nation, Rockies LNG Limited Partnership and Western LNG, although documents show the project’s assets will be constructed, owned and operated by wholly owned subsidiaries of…

