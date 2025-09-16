Pangnirtung grandmother doubtful that Inuktitut lessons will be effective

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The biggest concern Luii Qaapik has for her six grandchildren’s education in Pangnirtung is ensuring they are taught in Inuktitut. She thinks Nunavut’s strategy of teaching Inuktitut and English in the same schools will only cause problems in both languages. “You don’t teach Inuktitut in an English-language school. If you want to teach Inuktitut, you have to get an Inuktitut-licensed school like English schools and French schools have a licence,” Qaapik said. Nunavummiut students in kindergarten and Grade 1 will receive a made-in-Nunavut curriculum for the first time this year, according to the Department of Education. Inuktitut and English will be taught together up to Grade 2 next year, with another grade level of the Nunavut curriculum being rolled out…



