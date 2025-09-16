Woodstock Art Gallery raising $30K to buy Indigenous artist’s work

By Brian Williams, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press Woodstock Art Gallery is seeking help expanding its permanent collection by launching a fundraiser to acquire the art of an award-winning Canadian artist. The gallery wants to raise $30,000 to add Indigenous artist Shelley Niro’s Borders series – which is on display in the art gallery’s lobby until Jan. 24, 2026 – to its permanent collection, director and curator Alex Hartstone said. “It’s four works and they portray outstretched hands and there’s a lot of symbolic imagery, and they reference wampum belts, which are traditional Indigenous artifacts that record traditions, histories, laws and those sorts of things,” Hartstone said of Borders. “It’s kind of an exploration of relationships and agreements and that can be between individuals or nations or organizations,…



