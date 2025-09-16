Chiefs of Ontario developing new First Nations business directory

National News
By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com TIMMINS — First Nations-owned businesses are being invited to register for what officials are calling the first Indigenous-led and certified commercial directory in Ontario. The Chiefs of Ontario and the province announced on Thursday that the organization that represents 133 First Nations in Ontario is building a First Nations business directory that officials say will showcase Indigenous-owned businesses, give them better access to public procurement and contracting opportunities and help cut down on what Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict called “the growing issue of First Nation identity fraud in business,” according to a media release. “We’ve seen lots of controversy in the last little while around businesses taking opportunities … or contracts that are designed for First Nation businesses when, at the…

