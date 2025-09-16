National News
ticker

Two LU professors inducted into Royal Society of Canada

September 16, 2025 84 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — A pair of professors at Lakehead University have been recognized by the Royal Society of Canada. The historic liberal arts and academia organization will induct Christopher Mushquash and Sarah Olutola at a ceremony in November, according to a media release issued by Lakehead. Mushquash will be inducted as a fellow, while Olutola will be inducted into its College of New Scholars, Artists, and Scientists. Mushquash, a member of Pawgwasheeng, or Pays Plat First Nation, is being recognized for “his remarkable contributions to shaping policy and practice that improve systems of care across the country,” the university’s media release said. “His work integrates traditional knowledge with scientific approaches to ensure care for Indigenous peoples is culturally and contextually appropriate.” “It…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C., federal governments support huge LNG facility, opposed by some FirstNations

September 16, 2025 88

-CP-The British Columbia and federal governments have announced their support for a massive LNG export facility…

Read more
National News

4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Haida Gwaii, no tsunami expected

September 16, 2025 91

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has occurred 75 kilometres west of the Village of Daajing Giids on…

Read more