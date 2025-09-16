Two LU professors inducted into Royal Society of Canada

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — A pair of professors at Lakehead University have been recognized by the Royal Society of Canada. The historic liberal arts and academia organization will induct Christopher Mushquash and Sarah Olutola at a ceremony in November, according to a media release issued by Lakehead. Mushquash will be inducted as a fellow, while Olutola will be inducted into its College of New Scholars, Artists, and Scientists. Mushquash, a member of Pawgwasheeng, or Pays Plat First Nation, is being recognized for “his remarkable contributions to shaping policy and practice that improve systems of care across the country,” the university’s media release said. “His work integrates traditional knowledge with scientific approaches to ensure care for Indigenous peoples is culturally and contextually appropriate.” “It…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice