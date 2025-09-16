Sale of portion of NWT rare earths project to American firm raises ‘serious questions,’ says YKDFN

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North A recent sale of nearly half of an Australian firm’s holdings to an American-owned company, including a portion of a major project in the NWT, raises serious questions about First Nations’ rights over resources, says Yellowknives Dene First Nation. Vital Metals Inc., an Australian-owned mining operation, announced on Aug. 24 it was selling 19.5 per cent of its holdings, including the Nechalacho rare earths project in Chief Drygeese territory, to American-owned Strategic Resources LLC for approximately $2.7 million Canadian dollars. A further $3.4 million Canadian is being raised by selling off over 36 million more shares to “accredited U.S. investors” — approximately another 24.5 per cent of the company. In the announcement, Vital Metals says the funds raised will be put…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice