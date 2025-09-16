Federal transportation investigators to visit site of fatal Manitoba plane crash

By Brittany Hobson Investigators are heading to the site of a plane crash that killed four people in remote northeastern Manitoba over the weekend. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says investigators should arrive in St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation by the end of the week to probe the accident that saw a bush plane crash approximately 40 kilometres south of the community while on its way to Makepeace Lake. Two men aged 53 and 49 and two women who were both 50, all from St. Theresa Point, were pronounced dead at the scene in Saturday’s crash. The pilot, a 20-year-old man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The Transportation Safety Board says it is in its field phase of the investigation, which means the agency will be gathering information on…



