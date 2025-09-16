The Path Forward: Wiikwemkoong and Beyond reclaim life and spirit

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor TORONTO—Healing is not a destination. It is a river that bends and churns through the landscapes of our lives, carving canyons in memory, flooding and receding with trauma and clarity alike. Rarely linear, healing requires courage, presence, and the willingness to confront the fire within. For Lindsay Trudeau and Roland Pheasant of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, that river was wild and treacherous. Addiction had claimed years of their lives, wrapping its claws around them and refusing to release them. Yet, through love, commitment and community, they found their way back—not alone, but together. At the First Nations Community Wellness Conference, hosted by the Chiefs of Ontario and held in the grand halls of the Fairmont Royal York, Ms. Trudeau and…



