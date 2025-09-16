National News
ticker

The Path Forward: Wiikwemkoong and Beyond reclaim life and spirit

September 16, 2025 95 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor TORONTO—Healing is not a destination. It is a river that bends and churns through the landscapes of our lives, carving canyons in memory, flooding and receding with trauma and clarity alike. Rarely linear, healing requires courage, presence, and the willingness to confront the fire within. For Lindsay Trudeau and Roland Pheasant of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, that river was wild and treacherous. Addiction had claimed years of their lives, wrapping its claws around them and refusing to release them. Yet, through love, commitment and community, they found their way back—not alone, but together. At the First Nations Community Wellness Conference, hosted by the Chiefs of Ontario and held in the grand halls of the Fairmont Royal York, Ms. Trudeau and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C., federal governments support huge LNG facility, opposed by some FirstNations

September 16, 2025 88

-CP-The British Columbia and federal governments have announced their support for a massive LNG export facility…

Read more
National News

4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Haida Gwaii, no tsunami expected

September 16, 2025 91

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has occurred 75 kilometres west of the Village of Daajing Giids on…

Read more