“A candle at your window” remembering Mary Two-Axe Earley

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Of her earliest memories, Brenda Gedeon recalls sitting in the windowsill of Mary Two-Axe Earley’s home, watching the ships snake down the St. Lawrence Seaway. Gedeon was introduced to the woman who would one day become her mother-in-law through her politically active parents, growing up in awe of the civil rights activist from Kahnawake. “They would sit in her kitchen, mom and dad, Mary, maybe a friend or two or family, and have a conversation,” Gedeon said. Despite her house being a gathering place for Indigenous women across Kahnawake and beyond, in her own words, Two-Axe Earley would always have to be a guest in that home. In 1938, after marrying Edward Earley — an American engineer and namesake of Gedeon’s late…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice