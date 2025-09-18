AFN urges federal government to increase efforts at implementing UNDA

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak is urging the federal government to “improve its efforts” at enacting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (UNDA). “We are concerned with the government’s planned reduction in spending towards First Nations’ priorities, including support for First Nations to meaningfully participate in implementing the UN Declaration,” Nepinak said last week. Chief Nepinak remarks followed the release of the fourth annual progress report on implementing UNDA by the Department of Justice Canada on August 21. According to David MacDonald, a professor at the University of Guelph, UNDA, passed in 2021, mandates all federal laws comply with the 2007 UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). “So…
