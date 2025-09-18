National News
ticker

New grocery store, motel and diner coming to Pikangikum FirstNation

September 18, 2025 198 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com PIKANGIKUM — Ground was recently broken in Pikangikum on a pair of projects that aim to bring more services to the remote First Nation. Signage posted around the community, located about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, shows what the two developments will look like. One is slated to be a grocery and general store, with the other being a motel and diner. A media release issued by the developers said the grocery store will be a 19,500 square foot modular unit and will include a pharmacy, general and hardware store, laundromat and prep kitchen. The motel and diner building will feature “multiple four-plex and tri-plex units, reception area and commercial kitchen.” The release listed Pikangikum First Nation, Bison Modular, ESB Construction…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

CAQ member booted from cabinet quits party, says she has lost faith in leader Legault

September 18, 2025 100

A member of the Coalition Avenir Québec recently booted from cabinet has resigned from the party…

Read more
National News

No tsunami threat to B.C. after 7.8-magnitude quake off Russia

September 18, 2025 105

-BC-Authorities say there is no tsunami risk to British Columbia’s coast after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck…

Read more