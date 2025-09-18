New grocery store, motel and diner coming to Pikangikum FirstNation

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com PIKANGIKUM — Ground was recently broken in Pikangikum on a pair of projects that aim to bring more services to the remote First Nation. Signage posted around the community, located about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, shows what the two developments will look like. One is slated to be a grocery and general store, with the other being a motel and diner. A media release issued by the developers said the grocery store will be a 19,500 square foot modular unit and will include a pharmacy, general and hardware store, laundromat and prep kitchen. The motel and diner building will feature “multiple four-plex and tri-plex units, reception area and commercial kitchen.” The release listed Pikangikum First Nation, Bison Modular, ESB Construction…
Trade show presentation to focus on building homes, workforce Slugline: 250917-kiv-nubuildinghomes Source: Local Journalism Initiative Published: 17/09/2025 15:19 New item for followed topic: Innu OR inuit Category: Spare News Word count: 453 View this item in your account: https://cpnewspro.com/wire?item=urn%3Anewsml%3Alji-api.superdesk.pro%3A2025-09-17T15%3A15%3A12.230631%3A0893c886-a1f7-4b6d-bbc8-62c8bc759e05 By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News One of the presentations people are looking forward to during the upcoming Kivalliq Trade Show in Rankin Inlet from Sept. 22 to 24 focuses on Sakku Innovative Building Solutions. Based in Arviat, Sakku Innovative Building Solutions is the first factory of its kind. It oversees the design, manufacture, supply, and erection of prefabricated and modular buildings. Kivalliq Trade Show Society president Robert Connelly said the factory being built in Arviat is in year four of construction and will create 40 jobs for Inuit. He said the jobs will include general labourers, carpenters, carpenters’ helpers and other trades. “They’re going to be presenting and talking about not just where they’re at with the project — the fact that they’re working on some things that I find really innovative and interesting,” said Connelly. “Because Sakku Investments is one of the partners in the project, they’ve insisted that the housing manufacturing facility act as a training facility. “So, it’s not just about building houses, it’s to provide tradespeople, not necessarily with a full-time, long-term job — although there will be those — it’s to be focused on allowing them to get their apprenticeship hours, which is a real challenge for anybody coming out of trade school. You need to partner with a red seal and get your hours in. “Sakku has really insisted on using this facility and they’re partnering with Nunavut Arctic College and other partners to make sure that the project is used as a training facility, as well, to allow Inuit apprentices to get their hours. “So, they’ve developed this comprehensive training plan that’s way beyond the scope of the facility itself. It’s about how we build capacity in the trades for Nunavummiut.” Connelly said the presentation won’t just examine housing in the future, it’s also about the present. Even though the facility is not fully operational in Arviat yet, he said once it is fully up and running, the capacity will increase to address part of the housing crisis in Nunavut. “There will still be a housing need all over Nunavut, but this enhances some of the work being done in housing. I find it fascinating and I’m looking forward to their presentation and hearing the update. “The long-term objective for Nunavut as a whole is to continue to build capacity in the territory. In the short-term and mid-term, obviously, we’ll continue to depend on a variety of building methods and approaches to meet our needs. We all understand how significant the housing needs are in Nunavut. “I think long-term the objective continues to be — and the message that comes out of Nunavut 3000 and the housing corp. — to eventually work towards building a model for housing development that’s focused on Nunavummiut building for Nunavummiut.” Regards, The Canadian Press Team Contact us at 1-800-268-8149 or help-aide@mycpnewspro.com Visit https://www.thecanadianpress.com/ for more services from Canada’s trusted news leader.
Related Posts
CAQ member booted from cabinet quits party, says she has lost faith in leader Legault
September 18, 2025 100
A member of the Coalition Avenir Québec recently booted from cabinet has resigned from the party…
No tsunami threat to B.C. after 7.8-magnitude quake off Russia
September 18, 2025 105
-BC-Authorities say there is no tsunami risk to British Columbia’s coast after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck…