New grocery store, motel and diner coming to Pikangikum FirstNation

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com PIKANGIKUM — Ground was recently broken in Pikangikum on a pair of projects that aim to bring more services to the remote First Nation. Signage posted around the community, located about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, shows what the two developments will look like. One is slated to be a grocery and general store, with the other being a motel and diner. A media release issued by the developers said the grocery store will be a 19,500 square foot modular unit and will include a pharmacy, general and hardware store, laundromat and prep kitchen. The motel and diner building will feature “multiple four-plex and tri-plex units, reception area and commercial kitchen.” The release listed Pikangikum First Nation, Bison Modular, ESB Construction…



