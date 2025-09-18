Brantford Police warn public phone scammers identifying as police

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) has issued a warning to area residents about a sophisticated phone scam that sees scammers claiming to be from the BPS. The BPS issued the warning after receiving over 100 calls in one day from area residents. Police said people received multiple missed calls that appeared to originate from the Brantford Police Service’s non-emergency number, some of which came up in their display information as the ‘Brantford Police Service.’ People who answered the call said the caller identified themselves as a police detective who told the homeowners they were a suspect in a fraud investigation. “These calls are fraudulent and are not originating from the Brantford Police Service,” police said in a media release. “This appears to be an instance of caller ID…



