National News
ticker

B.C. Conservative Sturko is ‘deeply concerned’ about fake membership allegations

September 18, 2025 100 views

By Wolfgang Depner A Conservative MLA says she is “deeply concerned” about allegations of improper membership sign ups that were forwarded to her and others by the party’s executive, ahead of final voting on John Rustad’s leadership. Elenore Sturko says she won’t comment further on the review and Rustad’s leadership until she has had a chance to talk to her colleagues about a report that alleges “some concerning memberships” that were signed up as part of the leadership review with final results to be announced Monday. A statement from a party representative says that an internal audit identified and “promptly cancelled” what it believes were “manufactured memberships,” saying that it is “unfortunately, all too common in leadership races and reviews for most parties.” The Canadian Press has seen screenshots of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

CAQ member booted from cabinet quits party, says she has lost faith in leader Legault

September 18, 2025 99

A member of the Coalition Avenir Québec recently booted from cabinet has resigned from the party…

Read more
National News

No tsunami threat to B.C. after 7.8-magnitude quake off Russia

September 18, 2025 105

-BC-Authorities say there is no tsunami risk to British Columbia’s coast after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck…

Read more