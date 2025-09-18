B.C. Conservative Sturko is ‘deeply concerned’ about fake membership allegations

By Wolfgang Depner A Conservative MLA says she is “deeply concerned” about allegations of improper membership sign ups that were forwarded to her and others by the party’s executive, ahead of final voting on John Rustad’s leadership. Elenore Sturko says she won’t comment further on the review and Rustad’s leadership until she has had a chance to talk to her colleagues about a report that alleges “some concerning memberships” that were signed up as part of the leadership review with final results to be announced Monday. A statement from a party representative says that an internal audit identified and “promptly cancelled” what it believes were “manufactured memberships,” saying that it is “unfortunately, all too common in leadership races and reviews for most parties.” The Canadian Press has seen screenshots of…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice