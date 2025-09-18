No tsunami threat to B.C. after 7.8-magnitude quake off Russia

-BC-Authorities say there is no tsunami risk to British Columbia’s coast after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in the same area hit in July by one of the biggest quakes ever recorded. The risk to B.C. had been under assessment after the quake struck around 11:58 a.m., Pacific time. The National Tsunami Warning Center says while a tsunami advisory is in effect for the Aleutian Islands and Amchitka Pass off Alaska’s coast, no other areas of the Pacific coast of B.C. or the United States face a threat. It says that while there is a risk of a tsunami close to the source of the quake, it is too early to say if Hawaii is threatened. The quake struck off the east coast of Kamchatka, at a…



