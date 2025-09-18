National News
ticker

CAQ member booted from cabinet quits party, says she has lost faith in leader Legault

September 18, 2025 99 views

A member of the Coalition Avenir Québec recently booted from cabinet has resigned from the party and says she no longer has faith in Premier François Legault. Maïté Blanchette Vézina says she will sit as an Independent and says Legault should reconsider his future as leader of the CAQ, adding that his policies have neglected Quebec’s regions. Her departure is the latest controversy to hit Legault and his party, both of which are deeply unpopular with electors one year away from the provincial election. Blanchette Vézina was elected in 2022 in the riding of Rimouski and was the natural resources and forestry minister until eight days ago. She had struggled steering a bill to protect the forestry industry but which triggered blockades from Indigenous people who said the legislation threatened…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

No tsunami threat to B.C. after 7.8-magnitude quake off Russia

September 18, 2025 105

-BC-Authorities say there is no tsunami risk to British Columbia’s coast after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck…

Read more
National News

B.C. Conservative Sturko is ‘deeply concerned’ about fake membership allegations

September 18, 2025 101

By Wolfgang Depner A Conservative MLA says she is “deeply concerned” about allegations of improper membership…

Read more