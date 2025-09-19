Alberta’s ban on police ‘carding’ expires, but province says practice still outlawed

By Jack Farrell The Alberta government has chosen not to renew a regulation banning the practice of “carding” by police officers, but the province says the practice is still prohibited under other laws. The provincial regulation enforcing the ban was due for renewal this past summer, but a government letter to the Alberta Association of Police Governance and shared by the Edmonton Police Commission says the province wouldn’t be renewing it. Carding refers to police officers stopping members of the public without reason and asking for identification. Advocates have said the practice largely amounts to racial profiling, as statistics across Canada have shown people of colour are more likely to be carded than white people. A 2016 freedom of information request made to the Edmonton Police Service found Indigenous people…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice