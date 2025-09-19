National News
ticker

Alberta’s ban on police ‘carding’ expires, but province says practice still outlawed

September 19, 2025 52 views

By Jack Farrell The Alberta government has chosen not to renew a regulation banning the practice of “carding” by police officers, but the province says the practice is still prohibited under other laws. The provincial regulation enforcing the ban was due for renewal this past summer, but a government letter to the Alberta Association of Police Governance and shared by the Edmonton Police Commission says the province wouldn’t be renewing it. Carding refers to police officers stopping members of the public without reason and asking for identification. Advocates have said the practice largely amounts to racial profiling, as statistics across Canada have shown people of colour are more likely to be carded than white people. A 2016 freedom of information request made to the Edmonton Police Service found Indigenous people…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Saskatoon drop-in centres to get $3 million a year from province

September 19, 2025 1

Saskatchewan’s government says it’s providing $3 million annually for drop-in homelessness services in Saskatoon. Social Services…

Read more
National News

Carney taps top aide David Lametti to replace Bob Rae as UN ambassador

September 19, 2025 7

By Kyle Duggan Prime Minister Mark Carney is appointing his principal secretary David Lametti as Canada’s…

Read more