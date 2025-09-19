Bearing the brunt of climate change in Nunatsiavut

By Frey Blake-Pijogge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent Ron Webb says he and other community members don’t have a choice when it comes to dealing with Labrador’s rapidly changing climate, but they must adapt. “Years ago, we would get ice of the normal five to seven feet of ice – and now we’re lucky to have three feet and maybe two feet,” the Inuk elder from Nunatsiavut says, explaining that while much of the sea ice still freezes to a safe thickness in winter, there are areas around his community of Nain where the ice is soft and poses a significant risk to Inuit. Nain is the northernmost Inuit community in Nunatsiavut, the semi-autonomous region and government as defined in the Labrador Inuit Land Claim Agreement of 2005. It…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice