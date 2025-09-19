National News
Truth and Reconciliation Day 2025 Just Around the Corner

September 19, 2025 180 views

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder September 30thmarks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a day established by the Canadian government in 2021 to honour survivors of residential schools and those who never returned home from them. The declaration of the day was a direct response to Call to Action 80 from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s final report, listing 94 Calls to Action. We call upon the federal government, in collaboration with Aboriginalpeoples, to establish, as a statutory holiday, a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to honour Survivors, their families, and communities, and ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process. Orange Shirt Day is also observed on September 30 each year,…

