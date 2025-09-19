Decolonizing climate action

By Frey Blake-Pijogge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent Inuitin Labrador have been bearing the brunt of climate change for years now, forcing those in Nunatsiavut to adapt to conditions that are changing their way of life and impacting their health. In turn, Nunatsiavut Government, the self-governing body for Labrador Inuit, is taking matters into its own hands with a new strategy detailing how it will help mitigate climate change in Labrador and assist Inuit in adapting to the changing environment and conditions impacting their way of life. Labrador is experiencing the thaw of permafrost, rapid sea ice changes, precipitation changes, sea level changes, and wildlife and vegetation changes due to climate change at a rate higher than in the south. According to Climate Data, a collaboration between the federal…



