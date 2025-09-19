Workshops open for wills and estates

National News
By Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door From understanding your role as an executor of someone’s estate to learning about the role of a notary in writing a will, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK)’s wills and estates coordinator has community members covered this fall. Workshops will be taking place throughout the coming months, with the aim of destigmatizing the difficult conversations that come with planning the logistics associated with end-of-life care. “When the time comes, as long as you know the importance of all of this, you’ll be more prepared to do it,” said Louise Mayo, wills and estates coordinator at MCK’s Client-Based Services (CBS). “It’s better to have it done prior than wait until an emergency situation comes up.” The first workshop in the schedule…

