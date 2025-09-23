Arctic Bay conservation centre to get solar pannels

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Nauttiqsuqtiit Conservation Centre in Arctic Bay will be powered by solar panels, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) stated in a news release on Monday. QIA is using $594,900 from Natural Resources Canada to attach 96 solar panels to the building. Inuit-owned Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation is contracted to install the system, which is expected to produce 38,000 kilowatt-hours per year. “Clean energy projects such as this one protect the environment, strengthen local skills and create benefits for communities,” QIA President Olayuk Akesuk said. Local training and employment opportunities will be available throughout the installation, according to the press release. Arctic Bay’s Nauttiqsuqtiit Conservation Centre is among five centres that the QIA is developing, with the others being in Clyde River,…



