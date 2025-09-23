National News
Former National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations accused of sexually assaulting student: lawsuit

September 23, 2025 209 views

By Milan Lukes WINNIPEG MANITOBA- A lawsuit  filed in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench is alledging former Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Phil Fontaine,  sexually assaulted a high school student in the 1970s. Fontaine was named a  co-defendant in a sexual assault civil lawsuit  The suit claims Fontaine sexually assaulted the plaintiff during a school trip that he “arranged and led” in coordination with the Sagkeeng Education Authority. Fontaine would have been in his 20’s at the time.  The suit is one of 27 suits filed against the education authority.  The education authority has filed for the claim to be dropped stating the alledged perpetrator was not an employee with the board at that time. The suit says “In or about 1970, when the plaintiff was a child,…

