Northern turbulence – Air Creebec and passengers struggle with aviation industry challenges

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation With Air Creebec’s summer schedule causing frustration among many Cree travellers, the airline’s leadership is opening up about the challenges that they and other northern operators are facing. After Air Creebec’s new schedule was implemented June 30, Whapmagoostui resident Ruth Masty launched a petition demanding it be reconsidered. The petition had garnered over 500 signatures at press time. Masty said people from the only Cree community not accessible by road are often stranded away from home or miss important appointments and events. “We need to really plan in advance and be prepared to get stuck somewhere,” Masty said. “That means being away from our jobs and family. Some have just cancelled their trips. It’s really inconvenient.” With near-daily flight departures reduced…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice