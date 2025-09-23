National News
Police search Thunder Bay, Ont., landfill as part of investigation into woman’s death

September 23, 2025 267 views

By Maan Alhmidi Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they are searching a landfill in an ongoing investigation into the death of an Indigenous woman last year. Police say the search at the Thunder Bay Solid Waste and Recycling Facility is being done with help from Ontario Provincial Police and the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service. It is part of the homicide investigation in the case of 42-year-old Deborah Anishinabie, who was reported missing in early December 2024 and confirmed to be dead later that month. Police say their work will include a search for partial human remains. They say the landfill search follows previous searches of areas in the city’s south side, conducted earlier this year. A 24-year-old suspect was arrested in the case and charged with second-degree murder and indignity…

