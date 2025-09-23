Spirit of Yuquot expressed through bentwood box pinhole camera carving and film photos

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Ucluelet, B.C. – Two traditional artists from different cultures came together to create a remarkable project that tells the story of the Wolf Clan at Yuquot on Nootka Island, B.C. – a place of first contact with Europeans and Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations. Over the span of seven years, master carver Sanford Williams (Ahtsik-sta Qwayachiik) of Mowachaht First Nation and large format film photographer Ron Smid from Orillia, Ontario worked on a bentwood box pinhole camera. The finished bentwood box and a selection of black and white prints were displayed for the first time from Sept. 15 to 21 at Black Rock Resort in an exhibit titled ‘Spirit of Yuquot’ as part of Pacific Rim Arts Society’s (PRAS) Cultural Heritage Festival. “It took…



