National News
ticker

Spirit of Yuquot expressed through bentwood box pinhole camera carving and film photos

September 23, 2025 151 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Ucluelet, B.C. – Two traditional artists from different cultures came together to create a remarkable project that tells the story of the Wolf Clan at Yuquot on Nootka Island, B.C. – a place of first contact with Europeans and Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations. Over the span of seven years, master carver Sanford Williams (Ahtsik-sta Qwayachiik) of Mowachaht First Nation and large format film photographer Ron Smid from Orillia, Ontario worked on a bentwood box pinhole camera. The finished bentwood box and a selection of black and white prints were displayed for the first time from Sept. 15 to 21 at Black Rock Resort in an exhibit titled ‘Spirit of Yuquot’ as part of Pacific Rim Arts Society’s (PRAS) Cultural Heritage Festival. “It took…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Bringing them home in coffins:’ Ombudsman finds unsafe conditions in fly-in FirstNation

September 23, 2025 187

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Ontario ombudsman Paul Dubé promised the beginning of…

Read more
National News

The Latest: Trump criticizes UN during address, says it’s ignoring his peace-promoting efforts

September 23, 2025 149

Watched by the world, President Donald Trump returned to the United Nations on Tuesday to deliver…

Read more