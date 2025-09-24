Red Dress Day: Honouring the lives and legacies of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

By Drake Lowthers, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Advocate Red Dress Day, observed annually on May 5, serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people (MMIWG2S) across Canada. The day serves as a solemn reminder, reflecting both the shared grief and the resilience of Indigenous communities, including right here at home, in eastern Nova Scotia. The movement was initiated in 2010 with the REDress Project, created by Métis artist Jaime Black. Black’s installation of empty red dresses in public spaces aimed to symbolize the absence of Indigenous women and girls who have been lost to violence. The striking red dresses serve as a visual representation of the lives stolen by colonial and systemic violence. According to the National Inquiry…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice