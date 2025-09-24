National News
ticker

Red Dress Day: Honouring the lives and legacies of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

September 24, 2025 290 views

By Drake Lowthers, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Advocate Red Dress Day, observed annually on May 5, serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people (MMIWG2S) across Canada. The day serves as a solemn reminder, reflecting both the shared grief and the resilience of Indigenous communities, including right here at home, in eastern Nova Scotia. The movement was initiated in 2010 with the REDress Project, created by Métis artist Jaime Black. Black’s installation of empty red dresses in public spaces aimed to symbolize the absence of Indigenous women and girls who have been lost to violence. The striking red dresses serve as a visual representation of the lives stolen by colonial and systemic violence. According to the National Inquiry…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Premier says he can’t do anything about Labrador gynecologist under investigation

September 24, 2025 277

By Justin Brake, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier says his hands…

Read more
National News

Confronting residential schools denialism is an ethical and shared Canadian responsibility

September 24, 2025 278

By Sean Carleton In May 2021, when the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Nation announced preliminary results of…

Read more