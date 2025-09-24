Walking toward healing

By Charlie Teller, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Advocate POTLOTEK: If the ancient proverb is true that all great journeys begin with a single step, then Potlotek is very much on the right path – literally. Every Tuesday morning, the small First Nation community on Cape Breton Island hosts a Women’s Walk along the trails adjacent to the Potlotek Health Centre. Beyond the obvious physical benefits, the walk’s purpose is to bring people together, fostering a sense of community in a place where isolation and loneliness are more common than many might expect. “It’s just a group where we all can get together and just enjoy each other’s company,” local resident Mirabel Nicholas said. “But if there is an issue, we get to talk about it.” And there are issues….
