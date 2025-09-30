National News
ticker

Yukoners take part in national citizens’ assembly on climate change

September 30, 2025 106 views

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Sean Barnaby was one of three Yukoners in the room at the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa, discussing experiences of climate change. The Yukon University student told the News that upon touching down in Canada’s capital on Sept. 17, he joined around 30 other Canadian youths in developing a slate of recommendations on climate change to present to the Canadian Senate. Barnaby was a Yukon representative for the Canadian Youth Climate Assembly: a citizens’ assembly commissioned by Senators for Climate Solutions. The youth presented their list of recommendations to senators on Sept. 21 in the upper chamber of Canadian parliament. According to a press release from the event, it was the first national citizens’ assembly on climate change in Canada,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous nations plan customs-free trade corridor across Canada-US border

September 30, 2025 45

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Just west of Fort Qu’Appelle in…

Read more
National News

Yukoners take part in national citizens’ assembly on climate change

September 30, 2025 33

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Sean Barnaby was one of three Yukoners…

Read more