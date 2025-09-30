Yukoners take part in national citizens’ assembly on climate change

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Sean Barnaby was one of three Yukoners in the room at the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa, discussing experiences of climate change. The Yukon University student told the News that upon touching down in Canada’s capital on Sept. 17, he joined around 30 other Canadian youths in developing a slate of recommendations on climate change to present to the Canadian Senate. Barnaby was a Yukon representative for the Canadian Youth Climate Assembly: a citizens’ assembly commissioned by Senators for Climate Solutions. The youth presented their list of recommendations to senators on Sept. 21 in the upper chamber of Canadian parliament. According to a press release from the event, it was the first national citizens’ assembly on climate change in Canada,…