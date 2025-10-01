Andrea Godin shares insight into how to mitigate natural disasters within Indigenous communities

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News “Whatever you learn in life, you share it,” says Andrea Godin. There is strength in unity, she adds, and when coming together and doing good things, knowledge sharing is at the core of all that we do. Godin has been working for her nation – the Dene Tha’ First Nation located in Treaty 8 Territory – in some capacity, since she finished high school. But it wasn’t until she turned 21 that she decided to put an end to a cycle she noticed within her communities and family systems. “I wanted a different journey,” she shared. That led her to pursue an education in business administration at MacEwan University. While employed by her nation to work with numbers and administration,…