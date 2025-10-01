National News
ticker

Manitoba schools work to fulfil promise afforded by new law supporting Indigenous language

October 1, 2025 209 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press ‘Minawaanigoziwin” is the Ojibwe concept that comes to mind for Sherri Denysuik when the Winnipeg teacher is asked about her thoughts on a new law that raises the status of Indigenous languages in schools. That term is roughly translated to “one who is happy and joyous.” Denysuik, a member of Sagkeeng First Nation, is trying to learn words many of her ancestors were banned from speaking and, in many cases, punished for uttering inside a residential school. Recent changes to Manitoba’s Public Schools Act are expected to make it easier for future generations to become fluent in Indigenous languages. Bill 18 places Ojibwe, Cree and others in the company of Canada’s official languages in the kindergarten-to-Grade 12 system. It allows…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Andrea Godin shares insight into how to mitigate natural disasters within Indigenous communities

October 1, 2025 137

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News “Whatever you learn in life, you…

Read more
National News

Swiss glaciers shrank 3% this year, the fourth-biggest retreat on record, experts say

October 1, 2025 204

By Jamey Keaten GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s glaciers have faced “enormous” melting this year with a…

Read more