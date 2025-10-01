First Nations’ voices lead healing through dance, prayer and storytelling in Midland

By Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca A 2025 commemoration for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was held at the Georgian Bay Native Friendship Centre in Midland Tuesday with roughly 100 attendees listening to Sixties Scoop survivors’ stories. Ernie Sandy of Beausoleil First Nation spoke at length on what the elements of truth and reconciliation were in the context of the day. “I have enjoyed teaching for the past 40 years,” said Sandy, “but it gives me great strength that I had the words, the knowledge, I’ve lived with racism, with bigotry – and through that, that’s how I rose to walk tall. ‘If it is to be, it’s up to me.’ This is what truth and reconciliation is all about. “The truth is what happened; the…