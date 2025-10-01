National News
ticker

First Nations’ voices lead healing through dance, prayer and storytelling in Midland

October 1, 2025 213 views

By Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca A 2025 commemoration for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was held at the Georgian Bay Native Friendship Centre in Midland Tuesday with roughly 100 attendees listening to Sixties Scoop survivors’ stories. Ernie Sandy of Beausoleil First Nation spoke at length on what the elements of truth and reconciliation were in the context of the day. “I have enjoyed teaching for the past 40 years,” said Sandy, “but it gives me great strength that I had the words, the knowledge, I’ve lived with racism, with bigotry – and through that, that’s how I rose to walk tall. ‘If it is to be, it’s up to me.’ This is what truth and reconciliation is all about. “The truth is what happened; the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Andrea Godin shares insight into how to mitigate natural disasters within Indigenous communities

October 1, 2025 137

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News “Whatever you learn in life, you…

Read more
National News

Manitoba schools work to fulfil promise afforded by new law supporting Indigenous language

October 1, 2025 209

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press ‘Minawaanigoziwin” is the Ojibwe concept that…

Read more