Hundreds gathered for Every Child Matters Walk

By David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca Hundreds gathered today at the Kiwanis Bandshell in North Bay to commemorate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by taking part in the second annual Every Child Matters Walk. The walk began at Lee Park at 10 a.m. and participants walked along the lakeshore to the bandstand, where there were speeches from event organizers, local politicians, and residential school survivors. Judy Couchie, a member of Nipissing First Nation, is one of those survivors. “I was a survivor at Shingwauk Residential School, in Sault Ste. Marie. Now it’s Algoma University. The front part was the residential school,” Couchie explained. “An Indian Agent had me in his office, when I was about 12 or 13,” Couchie recalled. “And he told me that I was…