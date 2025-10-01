National News
ticker

Hundreds gather in Montreal to reflect on Canada’s legacy of residential schools

October 1, 2025 199 views

By Miriam Lafontaine Fay-Lisa Gagné, who hails from Muskowekwan First Nation in Saskatchewan, has complicated feelings about the word reconciliation. As a child she was placed into care with a francophone family in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, where she could only speak English. Her mother attended residential school, and her four siblings were lost to the 60s scoop — a period when governments in Canada oversaw the large-scale removal of Indigenous children from their homes to live with mostly with non-Indigenous caregivers. And today, Gagné said, Indigenous children in Canada continue to be overrepresented in the country’s child welfare systems. “We talk about reconciliation, but it’s hard to reconcile when you know about the politics of assimilation,” said Gagné, speaking from the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation gathering held in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Andrea Godin shares insight into how to mitigate natural disasters within Indigenous communities

October 1, 2025 137

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News “Whatever you learn in life, you…

Read more
National News

Manitoba schools work to fulfil promise afforded by new law supporting Indigenous language

October 1, 2025 209

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press ‘Minawaanigoziwin” is the Ojibwe concept that…

Read more