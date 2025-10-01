National News
ticker

NS groups recognize Truth and Reconciliation Day with speeches, events

October 1, 2025 145 views

Groups across Nova Scotia gathered to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, with a series of special events to honour the survivors of the residential school system and those who didn’t make it home. In Halifax, the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre hosted an event focused on the history and significance of the day, which is intended to recognize the lasting impact of residential schools. They offered Indigenous education and cultural exchanges, as well as activities for children. The Canadian government created the residential school system to assimilate Indigenous children across the country, and the schools operated for decades before being shut down. The Sipekne’katik First Nation began the day with an honour song and opening prayer, before hearing from speakers such as MP Kody Blois and holding workshops…

