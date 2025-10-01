National News
Prime Minister Mark Carney marks ‘devastating legacy’ of residential schools in Ottawa event

October 1, 2025 152 views

By Alessia Passafiume The federal government will “match remembrance with responsibility,” Prime Minister Mark Carney promised on Tuesday, as he addressed the crowd assembled on Parliament Hill to mark the fifth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Sept. 30, is also known as Orange Shirt Day, and is meant to honour survivors of the residential school system and those who never came home. “We reflect on the devastating legacy of the residential school system,” Carney said in his speech at the Remembering the Children event. “And we, as a government and as a people, we match remembrance with responsibility.” Between 1857 and 1996, 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend church-run, government-funded schools. They were barred from speaking their languages in institutions often rife with abuse and located far…

