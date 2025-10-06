National News
After secretly working to destroy it, Ford government silent on long overdue review of Ontario’s Greenbelt

October 6, 2025 275 views

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer “I resigned from the government in 2017 because the Ford administration was coming to power, and I knew I couldn’t work for them.” Victor Doyle’s worst fears have come true. Over the past twenty years since Ontario created the Greenbelt, the world’s largest protected landscape of its kind, the man known as one of its central architects admits he’s relieved not to be inside the province’s planning offices anymore. One of Ontario’s former senior planners and the co-designer of the Greenbelt legislation, recently spoke with The Pointer. His instincts were prescient. Doug Ford was working his key donors ahead of the 2018 election, when he promised to open a “big chunk” of the Greenbelt to “some of the country’s biggest developers,”…

