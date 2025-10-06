Northwestern Ontario forestry, energy interests advance regional priorities

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — A number of stakeholders, largely from the forestry and energy sectors, got to provide regional input into a series of ongoing cross-province talks about energy policy. The Vaughn and Thunder Bay Chambers of Commerce held a roundtable discussion in the city on Oct. 2. The goal, said Thunder Bay chamber president Charla Robinson, was for regional interests to provide requested input into an issues paper on energy being developed by the Toronto-based business lobby. “They reached out to us to talk about what’s the Northwestern Ontario perspective,” Robinson said. “Vaughan has, very much a GTA-centric perspective on what is needed for the GTA, but northern Ontario is very different.” Those differences, Robinson said, include both the major industries that…