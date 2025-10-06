‘Dismissing our ‘Dismissing our Mi’kmaw voices’: Passage of bill angers Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw leaders

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post In a strongly worded press release sent out late Friday afternoon, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs expressed anger with the Nova Scotia government over its lack of attention to environmental matters and treaty rights. The assembly spoke out quickly Friday when the Nova Scotia Legislature wrapped up its fall session after sitting for only eight days. The session ended with the passing of Bill 127, which, among other things, makes way to criminalize Mi’kmaw land protectors and others seeking to save the environment from logging practices. Premier Tim Houston defended the short sitting, saying the government was “efficient and productive” in bringing forward several pieces of legislation he says will benefit the public. Members of the Assembly of…