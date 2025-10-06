National News
Ottawa Moves to Undo Tribunal Orders as Manitoulin Children Bear the Weight

October 6, 2025 293 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor In Ottawa’s courthouse halls, where marble and fluorescent light meet in solemn quiet, a legal battle unfolds that reverberates across the forests and lakes of Manitoulin. Ottawa now seeks to erase a human rights tribunal’s command — an order that demanded the federal government return to the table with First Nations, to rewrite and repair a child welfare system that has failed too many generations. The government calls the Tribunal’s decision “unreasonable,” accuses it of misjudging the evidence, and claims a breach of fairness. Words, cold and clinical, float above a human reality that cannot wait. This is no spectacle; it is a test of will, law, and conscience — a reckoning for a country that has spent decades…

