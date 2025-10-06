First Nation seeks to ensure Ring of Fire developed on nation-to-nation basis

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com MARTEN FALLS — Marten Falls First Nation is taking legal action with the aim to make sure any resource development in its traditional territory is done as a nation-to-nation partnership, says the community’s chief. The remote First Nation, located about 430 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, has filed a notice of claim against Canada and Ontario over hydroelectric dam diversion projects in the 1940s and 50s that the community says was done without consent. The First Nation is claiming the projects irreversibly altered water flows in its traditional territory for the benefit of others and to the detriment of the community, said Marten Falls chief Bruce Achneepineskum. According to multiple reports when the initial notice of claim was first filed, the filing…